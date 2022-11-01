Left Menu

Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 01:41 IST
Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike

Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike-authorization ballot, the union representing nearly 15,000 pilots said on Monday.

The Air Lines Pilots Association said 99% of the more than 96% of pilots voting authorized union leaders to call a strike, if necessary, to achieve a contract. Before a strike could take place, the National Mediation Board would first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022