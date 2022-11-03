Left Menu

Payhuddle's Terminal Level 2 Functional Test Tool, Mantle, is now qualified for D-PAS Connect - Contact, Contactless, and Tap-on Mobile Interfaces

Mantle is a cloud-based Level 2 contact and contactless kernel debugging and testing tool.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:12 IST
Payhuddle's Terminal Level 2 Functional Test Tool, Mantle, is now qualified for D-PAS Connect - Contact, Contactless, and Tap-on Mobile Interfaces
PayHuddle Solutions Pvt Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mantle is a cloud-based Level 2 contact and contactless kernel debugging and testing tool. It allows terminal vendors and manufacturers of POS, mPOS, Android POS, and SoftPOS developers to validate the Type Approval compliance of payment terminals.

It helps reduce costs, mitigate risks and ensure compliance. Now, Discover® Global Network has qualified Mantle for D-PAS Connect - contact, contactless, and Tap on Mobile. With Mantle, POS/ATM vendors and manufacturers can start their kernel testing process right from the development stage.

Mantle allows terminal testers to debug their kernel without visiting the Level 2 labs anywhere in the world. This kernel testing tool can immediately provide the test results with pointers in logs to debug. It significantly cuts down the costs of kernel debugging and testing. Mantle is a cloud-based tool that makes it easier for terminal vendors and manufacturers to test their kernels from anywhere in the world, as it is available as a service. Besides, Mantle can be used irrespective of the interfaces - contact, contactless, or tap on mobile. This adds flexibility to the vendor community, as well as helps in reducing costs both during the debug and certification stages. This eventually results in faster time-to-market, says Indranil Chakraborty, Head- Product & Consulting at Payhuddle.

Prakash Sambandam, CEO of Payhuddle, adds, "Mantle qualification further enhances our position in the terminal testing and certification space. We already have all the Level 3 needs covered in terms of test tools and consulting accreditation. With the qualification of Mantle, we can provide comprehensive guidance to terminal vendors on both Level 2 and Level 3 needs." Discover Global Network has more than 280 million cardholders, more than 60 million merchant acceptance locations and 1.8 million ATM and cash access locations. Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International®, PULSE® and more than 25 alliance partner networks across the globe.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022