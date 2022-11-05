Left Menu

Maha: Fire in parcel van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express, passengers safe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:20 IST
Maha: Fire in parcel van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express, passengers safe
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident, railway officials said.

The blaze erupted around 8.45 am in the parcel van (coach) next to the engine of the train that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai, they said. ''All passengers are safe,'' chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

The fire has been extinguished and the parcel van is being detached from the other coaches at the Nashik Road station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022