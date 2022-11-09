Healthium Medtech recognized by Great Place to Work® for India's Best Workplaces™ in 2022

Healthium Medtech, a global medical-technology company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care, announced that they have earned the Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022 certification under the mid-size category. The certification is awarded after rigorous independent assessment conducted by Great Places to Work Institute basis employee feedbacks and surveys related to the company's work culture and practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech said, ''It is an absolute honour to receive this prestigious certification. It takes immense effort to foster a work culture which is inclusive and empathetic to the greatest stakeholder of a company – the employees. The certification substantiates our long-standing commitment to building a sustainable work environment and nurture the growth of every talent working in the organisation.'' In India, Great Place to Work® fosters partnership with 1000+ organizations annually across multiple categories such as large size and mid-size organizations to help nurture High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ which are thus intended to deliver persistent business results. The certification is entered by multiple CEOs and CXOs of eminent companies across the country striving towards gaining competitive edge as well as receive global recognition.

Kankana Barua, Group CHRO, Healthium Medtech added, ''At Healthium, we encourage employees to always exercise their choice and voice and thereby ensuring that the excellence and integrity of workforce is always prioritized. We strongly adhere to the thought that employees are the backbone of any thriving company and hence, it is of paramount importance for us to create a positive and nurturing environment for them to flourish in. When employees are led well and given the right tools to achieve their goals, the efforts lead the business to the glory of a Great Place to Work status.'' The reputation of Healthium has been built on the strength of its high levels of job satisfaction, performance culture, and employee engagement. These elements were analyzed and measured using Great Place to Work's expert and knowledge-driven parameters. Great Place to Work assesses organizations on its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey and Culture Audit™ people practices framework, which impacts innovation, financial growth, and other business results for organizations.

About Healthium Medtech Limited Healthium Medtech Limited is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. One in five surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium Medtech product. As of fiscal 2022, it is the largest independent Indian medical device company. In the non-captive surgical needles segment, Healthium Medtech is the largest manufacturer globally. Healthium Medtech is the third-largest company overall in urology collection devices market in the U.K. With a vision to provide access to precision medtech for every patient, globally, the Company has created extensive market access in India covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals, reaching 90% of all districts in India, which have secondary healthcare facilities. It also is present across 80 countries.

The company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000 SKUs across Advanced surgery, Urology, Arthroscopy and wound care products. With a strong focus on R & D, the company has 8 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, C.E, EU MDR, CDSCO, TGA and ISO. Since fiscal 2018, the company has sold 30 new products including a patented portfolio of arthroscopy products. The Company had 64 patents in US, Europe and India including pending applications. It has acquired 3 businesses in FY21 to expand market reach and its product portfolio.

