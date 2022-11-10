LAMY’S special edition – A touch of class 90s-inspired pens!

November 10: Fun, a trip down memory lane, the LAMY safari blue red and LAMY safari white black special editions are a must-have. Inspired by the 90s, these collectables are exclusively available in India through FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd at all leading stationary or gift shops and online retail portals.

Known for its incomparably smooth writing and iconic design, the LAMY safari is a favourite adored by generations across the globe. Timelessly modern, the safari was created for the young and those young at heart. The global success of this modern design classic makes it a much sought-after lifestyle product in India and abroad. This year, two new special edition colours have been launched.

“The LAMY safari blue red and LAMY safari white black special editions are available across selected countries. We’re thrilled to have them feature in our collection just before the Christmas and New Year season, especially for LAMY enthusiasts in India. These special edition pens serve as a brilliant addition to one’s collection and make great gifts for any occasion.” Manish Nichani, Managing Director, FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd.

Made in Germany, the latest pens to join the LAMY safari family are available for a limited time period in two colour options. Each colour option has 1 design but offers various writing styles.

LAMY safari blue red collection Bring back memories of the iconic 90s era with the LAMY safari blue red.

The fountain pen in this collection has a blue body with a red clip and black interchangeable steel nib.

These are priced at - Fountain pen (medium broad nib) - INR 3080 Fountain pen (fine & extra fine nib) INR 3240 Options are available for ballpoint pens, and rollerball pens too- Ballpoint pen - INR 1980 Rollerball pen - INR 2200 LAMY safari white black collection Stir your nostalgia.

Exclusive to FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd, India this limited edition collection features a fountain pen with a white body with a black clip and an interchangeable black steel nib.

Collectors will be keen to know this colourway is also available for ballpoint pens, and rollerball pens.

These are priced at: Fountain pen (medium broad nib) - INR 3080 Fountain pen (fine & extra fine nib) INR 3240 Ballpoint pen - INR 1980 Rollerball pen - INR 2200 Both the LAMY safari blue red and LAMY safari white black special editions are available from November 2022.​ Around the world, the LAMY brand stands for high-quality designer writing instruments with a timelessly modern aesthetic and perfect functionality. In 1966, the LAMY 2000 model established the clear, unmistakable design language that still characterizes the style of all the brand's products today - the Lamy design.

Each year, Special Editions continue to set trends and inspire handwriting fans around the world with innovative colours and finishes. By 2026, the 30th anniversary of its founding, Lamy will have launched further new models and pioneering product concepts.

As an independent family company, since its foundation in 1930 Lamy has been firmly committed to Heidelberg as its only production centre, guaranteeing consistently premium quality ''Made in Germany''. Sustainability is the principle underlying all entrepreneurial action in the sense of bringing responsibility into our real lives. Behind this is a clear commitment to positive economic performance under ecologically sound production conditions and corporate social responsibility that helps to strengthen society.

With an annual production of over 8 million writing instruments, Lamy is today not only the market leader in Germany, but it has also developed to become a sought- after lifestyle brand around the world. Lamy generates a good half of its turnover abroad. The brand is now represented in more than 80 countries with over 15,600 sales outlets worldwide, including around 200 mono-brand stores.

Lamy is continually reinventing itself, proving that writing instruments are more than utensils: as lifestyle accessories, they have become important companions for millions of people, giving expression to their pleasure in writing by hand and expressing their individual personality.

Discover more about LAMY and its products at https://www.lamyshop.in/ FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the exclusive distributor of LAMY pens in India. Please ensure all warranty cards have the official hologram of FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd for claiming LAMY India warranty.

For orders or inquiries, email support@lamyshop.in or visit us at https://www.lamyshop.in/

