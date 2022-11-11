Global Business Conclave 2022, London at House of Lords and VSC featuring Global Brands & Business Leaders - An initiative by White Page International

The list of brands, leaders and CXOs which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries is out in the market and was revealed at the Global Business Conclave 2022 held in London, UK. There was a special session at House of Lords, UK Parliament and awards session at VSC. The conclave also witnessed the release of the listing of Global Brands & Leaders 2022. The Conclave was attended by over 150 CEOs and CXOs from Asia, UK, US, Middle East and Africa. The event was attended by various dignitaries with the likes of Lord Swaraj Paul (House of Lords), Lord Meghnad Desai (House of Lords), Baroness Pola Uddin, Mr. Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom), Ms. Mira Misra Kaushik (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) among others.

On sharing his views at the event, Lord Swaraj Paul expressed, ''I remember, in 1982 it was a great feeling when I received the Padma Bhushan award in India. I would like to congratulate all those who have received awards today at this occasion. It's a proud feeling.'' The listing featured various prominent brands and leaders across various industries and geographies like Sultan Alshaali (Chairman & CEO at Alabjadeya Investment-UAE), Rajat Sharma (Chairman & Editor in Chief at India TV), Ritu Dhawan (Managing Director at India TV), Sanjay Dutt (Managing Director & CEO at Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd), Lee Chambers (British Psychologist & Founder of Essentialise, UK), V S Reddy (Founder & Managing Director at British Biologicals), Avinash Ananda (Founder at Global Academy of Metamind Alignment), Hamad Al Mehyas (CEO at Daman-National Health Insurance Company, UAE), Pier Luigi Sigismondi (President at Dole Sunshine Company, Singapore), Ali Hammoud (CEO at Midas Group, Kuwait), Adam Castillo (Managing Director at Atalian Global Services), Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri (Founder & CEO at Trust with Trade Group & Mentor, UN Women), Rabindra Narayan (Managing Director & President & PTC Network), Swathi Nelabhatla (Founder at SHEJOBS, USA), Noreen Nasralla (Group Sr. VP Brand & Marcomms at e&, Etisalat Group UAE), Ssarita Siingh (Managing Trustee & CEO at Priyadarshani Group of Schools), Sadiq Basha (CEO & Founder at Edvoy, UK), Gopal Krishna Rathlavat (Founder & CEO at Innoviz Ltd, UK), Prashant Wagh (Founder & Director at Aqura Enviro Projects), Usama Shaharya (Co-Founder at Rasa Communications, Saudi Arabia), Dilip Surana (Managing Director at Microlabs), Darshan Rana (Chairman & Managing Director at Erisha E Mobility, Rana Group), Khadeer Peer Shariff (CEO at Gibraltar Technologies, UAE), Mahuran Saro Sariki (Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad), Gayatheri Silvakumer (McCann WorldGroup, Singapore), Eyad Kashkash (Al Ramz Corporation, UAE), Daniel Sharaiha (Bank Al Etihad, Jordan) and more.

About White Page International White Page International is a global consulting firm with a diverse portfolio that includes Brand Marketing, Research, Advisory & Consulting, Large Scale Generic & Customized Conferences, Publishing, Digital and Television Content. The goal is to create a substantial and lasting improvement in the performance of its clients and strengthening their brand value. White Page International aims to be the world's leading consulting firm, this is what drives its focus and efforts to be the ideal partner for its clients.

