MALAYSIAN COMPANIES SHOWCASE PICKS UP MOMENTUM AT ACETECH MUMBAI 2022 - THE LEADING BUILDING MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION SHOW IN INDIA

It has been a better-than-expected run for ACETECH 2022, at Mumbai from 10-13 November 2022.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) through its Mumbai office has done a commendable job of coordinating the participation of eight (8) Malaysian companies in ACETECH Mumbai. ACETECH is the largest annual exhibition in India on architecture, construction, engineering, building materials and related sectors. Besides Mumbai, the exhibition also runs in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

This year marks MATRADE's first presence in ACETECH Mumbai after its participation in ACETECH Delhi in 2018.

It is proving to be a successful run for the expo, with more than encouraging footfalls and interactions between potential buyers / customers announcing promising trends comprising with the eight select participants from Malaysia looking to enhance and strengthen trade ties, namely: 1. AIG Seng Industries SDN. BHD.

2. Associated Group Konsult SDN. BHD.

3. CTRM Testing Laboratory SDN. BHD.

4. NL Scientific Manufacturing SDN. BHD.

5. Potaglas Malaysia SDN. BHD.

6. Sheng Foong Plastic Industries SDN. BHD.

7. Topkrete SDN. BHD.

8. Watermarks Certification (Malaysia) SDN. BHD.

According to the Trade Commissioner at Consulate General of Malaysia (MATRADE), Mr. Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri, the Malaysian suppliers are delighted at the prospects, meeting Indian counterparts with the leads generated by the promotion and bolstered by a more buoyant ecosystem in the recent past. ACETECH 2022 Mumbai providing good platform to Malaysian companies as they have opportunity to meet with reputable companies, distributors and business associates.

From a continental perspective, about three-fifths (60.6%) of India's total imports by value in 2021 were furnished by exporters located in fellow Asian countries, so this chapter of ACETECH 2022 could well be a spur to unprecedented growth of imports with India focused on ramping up on exports and expanding its footprint.

Most interesting are the perspectives of the Trade Commissioner at Consulate General of Malaysia (MATRADE), Mr. Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri, who shared key insights on growth strategies, free trade agreement, a sustained relationship development paradigm between India and Malaysia.

About Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) MATRADE's mission to promote Malaysian export has enabled many local companies to carve new frontiers in global markets. Today as we continue to put the spotlight on capable Malaysian companies on the international stage, we are helping make the phrase 'Made-In-Malaysia' synonymous with excellence, reliability, and trustworthiness. MATRADE has 46 overseas network that supports its HQ, located at Menara MATRADE, Jalan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Its functions are: • To promote, assist and develop Malaysia's external trade with particular emphasis on the export of manufactured and semi-manufactured products and services • To formulate and implement export marketing strategies and trade promotion activities to promote Malaysia's export • To undertake commercial intelligence and market research and create a comprehensive database of information for the improvement and development of Malaysia's trade • To organise training programmes to improve the international marketing skills of Malaysian exporters • To enhance and protect Malaysia's international trade investment abroad; and • To promote, facilitate and assist in the services areas related to trade For more information, please contact: MATRADE MUMBAI Consulate General of Malaysia - Trade Section Suite 301, 3rd Floor, Naman Centre, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400051, India.

Tel: +91 22 2659 7272/3 | Email: mumbai@matrade.gov.my Media Contact: Ms. Risha Rajput Issued by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) on Friday, 11 November 2022 Follow us on Twitter @matrade, Facebook – Matrade HQ Instagram @matrade_hq, LinkedIn – MATRADE Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945778/Malaysian_Booth_ACETECH_2022_Mumbai.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)