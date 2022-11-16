Health News Roundup: FDA to review baby formula production rules to prevent bacterial illness; Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Big pharma not doing enough to improve drug access - analysis

Since the pandemic emerged, more top drugmakers have made progress in improving access to medicines in the developing world, but those gains are largely limited to middle-income countries leaving the poorest behind, an analysis has found. The report, published by the non-profit Access to Medicine Foundation every two years, found that companies are employing strategies including voluntary licensing and building manufacturing capacity to improve access to medicines in low- and middle-income countries, although these advances have limited depth and breadth.

Looming obesity drug rivalry not a concern for Novo CEO

The benefits of obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy on healthcare systems in countries such as the United States are so significant that the expected entry of rival drugs will not hurt its margins, CEO Lars Jorgensen told Reuters on Tuesday. The Danish drugmaker raised its full-year earnings outlook earlier this month, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit driven by strong sales of its diabetes treatment Ozempic.

Georgia judge overturns state's six-week abortion ban

A Georgia law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy cannot be enforced, a state judge ruled on Tuesday, handing a victory to Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups that challenged the restriction when it took effect this summer. Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County said the law was void at the time it was passed in 2019 under the U.S. Supreme Court's since-overturned ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

Biden requests $9.25 billion for COVID, $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress -officials

The Biden administration is asking Congress for $9.25 billion to fight COVID-19 and an additional $37.7 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia as part of a supplemental funding request, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The administration is also requesting $750 million to fight other infectious diseases and will be seeking additional money for natural disaster relief, the officials said.

FDA to review baby formula production rules to prevent bacterial illness

The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday it would review guidance and rules about manufacturing infant formula as part of its strategy to prevent bacterial illness similar to Abbott Laboratories' products this year. The Food and Drug Administration will also consider whether to establish a dedicated group of investigators and realign staff across two of its divisions to better support regulatory oversight of infant formula, among other measures, it said.

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions. Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships.

Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA

Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally. The FDA would still require data on individual products from manufacturers for them to be available over the counter at a federal level.

AEYE Health gets FDA approval to screen diabetics to prevent blindness

Israeli digital health firm AEYE Health said on Tuesday it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its screening system to detect damage to the retina of the eyes in diabetics. Screening diabetics for retinopathy, or damaged retinas, has recently become reimbursable in the United States.

Ugandan leader says anti-Ebola efforts starting to succeed

Uganda's efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak were starting to succeed and the country has tightened restrictions in the outbreak's epicentre to further slow the rate of infections, President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday. Two districts where the deadly haemorrhagic fever had spread previously were now free of the disease after they completed the 42 days - or two incubation cycles - of the virus without a case, he said in a televised speech.

U.S. FDA authorizes Roche's monkeypox test

The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization to Roche's test for the detection of DNA from monkeypox virus in swab specimens collected from people suspected of the virus infection. The tests will be conducted on the Swiss company's cobas systems, which can also detect HIV, hepatitis B and C viruses.

