IndiGo recommences Hyderabad–Dhaka flights from Dec 8
We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service, he said.According to data given by the Indian Tourism Ministry, Bangladesh accounts for approximately 54 per cent of all overseas medical tourists to India for treatment.
- Country:
- India
In order to enhance international connectivity, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced the recommencement of Hyderabad-Dhaka weekly three flights to improve direct connectivity from December 8.
Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo in a statement said, in line with its aim to reconnect India with international markets post Covid, the airline is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka.
''This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India. We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service,'' he said.
According to data given by the Indian Tourism Ministry, Bangladesh accounts for approximately 54 per cent of all overseas medical tourists to India for treatment. For those looking to develop and build their enterprises, travelling to Bangladesh, an ever-expanding industrial hub, is a perfect choice, it said.
Hyderabad is also a great destination for tourists from Bangladesh as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions and first-rate medical services, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31
Beijing reports 21 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31
Apple supplier Foxconn gives pay rise to staff hit by COVID lockdown - media
China reports 2,878 new COVID cases for Oct 31 vs 2,898 a day earlier
Guangzhou reports 190 symptomatic, 289 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31