Housing Market Status in 2022 – Here's What You Can Expect

Mortgage rates have doubled around September 2022, forcing many buyers to pull back from potential deals. As a result, property prices have dropped since no one is willing to purchase homes for such high mortgage rates.

If you're a seller, the chances of receiving a reasonable price on your property in 2022 are low. However, the limited supply of homes still brings hope to homeowners. On the other hand, the time to buy your dream house for a significantly lower price point than in previous years is now.

The global economy is on shifting sands right now, with no one being able to predict what will happen next.

Inflation is at an all-time high, with forecasts showing the U.S entering a long-term recession starting next year. However, this doesn't mean property buyers and sellers should wait for the perfect moment to crack the deal; it just won't come.

How to Survive in a Hot Housing Market

Thanks to the ongoing Ukraine war, post-pandemic inflation, and plummeting mortgage rates, the future for first-time buyers and sellers might seem bleak. However, don't give up hope already.

The easiest way now to receive a good deal as a buyer or seller is to depend on an estate investment company.

What You Should Be Doing as a Buyer or Seller in 2022

Waiting for the housing economy (and global inflation) to settle down isn't the wisest decision right now. There is no way to tell if things will cool down or improve soon. As of now, the entire U.S market is wading through a stagnant period of uncertainty, with the housing market taking the most significant blow.

In this case, what can you do? As a buyer or seller (or both), here's what you can consider doing in the real estate industry:

Invest Now

No specific guideline can help investors deduce the right timing when buying a house. Even if you choose to wait for the recession to end, there's no guarantee that mortgage rates will decrease soon.

At the same time, wasting this opportunity can cost you higher house prices when inflation does lift.

The lack of supply in the market might increase the price point for homes within a few weeks, given the ongoing war in Ukraine, plummeting interest rates, and global inflation. Trying to find affordable housing in this day and age is like trying to spot a needle in a haystack – it's just not possible.

On the other hand, sellers trying to find the right buyer while hoping to increase house price points should also quit waiting.

There's a good chance the housing market might crash in 2023, decreasing property rates to below average. You won't make any profit as a seller if you're still hoping the rate will go back to what it was a year ago.

Calculate Mortgage

The hot housing market can be troublesome to maneuver through, especially with the Gen Z population hustling to afford starter homes. Overall, the market is as fickle as ever. If you decide to purchase or sell now, consider using a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly and annual costs.

Your potential housing expenses depend on the interest rate and down payment you set. Based on your findings, consider purchasing or selling a home now with your budget and personal needs in mind.

Waiting for the perfect time to invest, or to see how things turn out, will not be the wisest strategy for buyers and sellers in 2022.

Consider Personal Requirements

Ask yourself why you need to buy or sell a house. Will it allow you to stay closer to your family, or do you just need money for relocation purposes? Are you trying to start a family and create a stable home for your loved ones, or do you want to upgrade to a better location?

Knowing your purchase purpose can help you decide the right path as a buyer or seller. However, it's probably not worth it if you must make too many sacrifices to afford the home or sell it.

