Bank of Maharashtra organises Town Hall Meeting on the Customer Rights and Grievance Redressal Mechanism under the RBI Nationwide Intensive Awareness Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra, a premiere public sector bank in the country, organised Nationwide Intensive Awareness Campaign, under the supervision of RBI on November 28, 2022, at PYC, Pune. The Town hall meeting was organised for customers from diverse sectors, where all regulated entities participated. The program was telecast to 14 Talukas, across Pune District, simultaneously and around 1000 customers attended the Town Hall meeting. Dr Sushanta Kumar Kar, Chief General Manager & RBI Ombudsman, Mumbai-II was the chief guest for the event. Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra presided over the meeting. Raj Kumar, DGM RBI and deputy Ombudsman, Mumbai-II was also present among the guests of the event.

While addressing the event Dr Sushanta Kumar Kar, Chief General Manager & Ombudsman said, 'RBI is one of those central banks in the world who actively take care of the customer service provided in their regulated entities. The main motto of the efforts taken by RBI is to ensure better customer service and make customers aware of their rights.' Dr Kar appreciated the substantial efforts taken by regulated entities led by the Bank of Maharashtra being the Lead Torchbearer Regulated Entity (LTRE), for the state of Maharashtra and carrying out pervasive awareness campaigns across the state. While addressing the event Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director Bank of Maharashtra, said 'RBI has become synonymous among customers across the country and citizens are well aware of the role of RBI in terms of regulation of the financial system in the country along with protection of customer rights.' Pandey said 'All the regulated entities have been working in unison for propagating this awareness campaign under the guidance of RBI.' He highlighted the objective of customer awareness programs which covers Customer Rights, Grievance Redressal Mechanisms and Safe Banking Practices. He highlighted the extraordinary change, the banking system has gone through digital intervention and it's imperative to be cautious by not sharing security credentials viz. OTP, login id, Password, any personal credentials etc. Pandey, thanked the whole Banking fraternity for extending their support and coming out strongly in organising various campaigns across the state and making them a huge success.

During the month-long Customer awareness campaign from Nov 1, 2022, to Nov 30, 2022, BoM being the Lead Torchbearer Regulated Entity (LTRE), coordinated with other Regulated entities to undertake promotion and propagation activities by organising almost 6700 activities. The activities included Outreach Programs, Town hall meetings, Workshops, Customer meets/Melas, Hoardings, Pamphlet distribution, Street Plays and Other activities. Bank of Maharashtra made Displays on Electronic panels on streets of Mumbai City, Pune City, On all Railway Stations of Maharashtra, at arrival and departure of Pune Airport and in all branches of the bank. Several radio campaigns were also undertaken. Social media posts, Website displays, Newspaper Advt., Emails and SMS were also sent.

V N Kamble, General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, and SLBC convenor of Maharashtra State; Arun Kabade, General Manager, MSME & Retail; Bank of Maharashtra, Rajesh Singh, General Manager and Zonal Manager, Pune City Zone Bank of Maharashtra; RBI officials; Deputy General Managers, Regional Heads of other regulated entities along with executives and staff members were present in the event. During the Town Hall Meeting, PPTs on Customer Rights and Grievance redressal mechanisms and on awareness programs were presented by Veena Rao, Deputy General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra. There was an interaction session, where various customer concerns were addressed and suggestions were undertaken. The vote of thanks was proposed by Shrikant Karegaonkar, Lead District Manager of the Pune district. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

