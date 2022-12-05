Inkspell, in partnership with NMIMS SOBA, brought an exclusive, in-person edition of the AdWorld Showdown 2022 - The Ultimate Battle of Branding & Advertising

The full day event was divided into two major segments. The Agency Wars segment gave the marketers and agencies an opportunity to prove their mettle by creating integrated digital campaign strategies and gaining immersive and interactive learning experiences, alongside the best brand leaders. They were presented with three case studies and different agencies were formed into their particular team, consisting of 5 people each. The participating teams got 5 hours to work on the pitch with their members. A panel of brand heads and agency leaders then selected the best entries based on different parameters like relevance, feasibility, detailed execution, creativity and more.

The next segment was the AdWorld Showdown Awards 2022 which aimed to set the benchmark in the industry. The awards were hosted under 7 categories namely, Brand Advertising (Excellence), Brand Experience & Strategy, Brand Identity under Design, PR, Media Planning, and Traditional and Digital segments. The winners who won big at the awards night are &TV, Assert, DBS Bank, HDFC Securities, Adani, Anand Rathi, Asian Paints, Bajaj Markets, Flavedon, Hershey, ICICIdirect, India Economic Conclave 2022, LG, Livemint, Mindshare, MindShift, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Pexalon, PHD Media, Puretech Digital, Saregama India, Koi Sehri Babu, Tata Neu, Tyke, Udayan, Urban Company, Vedica, Xapads, Zee 5, Zepto, along with others.

Amongst those who were a part of the esteemed jury panel of the AdWorld Awards were Shefali Khalsa of SBI General Insurance, Nidhi S Mittal of JioSaavn Brand Solutions, Shonali Shetty of Godrej Capital, Rituraj Bidwai, ex-Sobha Ltd, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Amit Sethiya of Syska group, Imran Qadri of India Harley Davidson, Charandeep Singh of TVS Credit, Kavita Jagtiani of Pidilite Industries, Alok Aggarwal of Orient Bell, Binda Dey of KKR, Raja M.V.S.M.A of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Prashant Dhar of AO Smith India, Neeraj Joshi of Zee Studios, Anand Bhatia of Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Saurabh Srivastava of Monster.com, Balaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Sukhpreet Singh of DishTv & Watcho, Sapna Desai of ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Vishesh Sharma of Ashika Group, Saugata Bagchi of Tata Communications Limited, Nivedita Parulekar of Abbott Healthcare, Sudhanshu Tripathi of Quick Heal, Zubin Kutar of Mahindra Holiday & Resorts, Madhu Dutta of Raymond Limited, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Anita Kotwani of Carat India, Abhishek Gupta of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Raja Chakraborty of Emami, Amitabh Bhatnagar of India Ahead, Prasad Pimple of Kotak Life, Anurag Purohit of Larsen & Turbo Infotech, Azmat Habibulla of South Indian Bank, Sharmila Sandeep of Saint-Gobain India - Gyproc Business, Akshay Gaonkar of D2C Reliance Jio, Jinal Shah & Dr Deepak R. Gupta of NMIMS, Rubeena Singh of Josh App, Sushant Kamble of Cropcircles Films and Ashish Mehta of SVKMs Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts Science & Commerce.

Dr. Neha Singh Agarwal, Program Chair at NMIMS SOBA, said, ''It has indeed been a unique privilege to host this event today. The event provided our students with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with talented teams from the industry and assimilate significant learnings. The event has significantly contributed to fostering the confidence and morale of the students as well as the teachers. I am thankful to Inkspell and the marketing team of NMIMS, for organising this event which has significantly helped students network and learn from renowned industry players.'' Talking about her experience, Binda Dey, CMO of Kolkata Knight Riders said, ''Would like to appreciate the entire team of AdWorld Showdown for coming up with this super engaging format of connecting with the present marketers and future marketers and bringing them together on a single stage. Special shout out to the management of the NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising for driving this initiative with Inkspell.'' The first edition of AdWorld Showdown 2022 also witnessed some of the most engaging sessions for the students of NMIMS SOBA in the form of Masterclasses by Shonali Shetty (Godrej Capital), Anand Bhatia (FinoPayments Bank) and Vishesh Sharma (Ashika Group). Rachita Sharma of Ethinos Digital Marketing took a practical workshop on Word of Mouth Marketing.

The ceremony was supported by NMIMS SOBA, Josh, Daily Hunt, India Ahead, Kenscio, Free ka Maal, The Prevalent India, 104.8 Ishq FM and 24Frames Digital. For more detailed information on the categories and the respective winners, visit: https://theadworld.in/ and www.inkspell.co.in or contact Geetika at 7863851515. Email: info@inkspell.co.in

