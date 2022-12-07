Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon, a Lokmat initiative, Actor Riteish Deshmukh graced the occasion to cheer the Marathoners

Left Menu

Held for the first time, the spirit of Thane was on display over the weekend. The atmosphere was electrifying before and after the run, which made the expo & run day memorable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:33 IST
L-R Rajendra Darda, Editor in chief-Lokmat Media Group, Ruchira Darda, Founder-Lokmat Maha Marathon, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Editorial Director Karan Darda. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/Lokmat Media Group): Held for the first time, the spirit of Thane was on display over the weekend. The atmosphere was electrifying before and after the run, which made the expo & run day memorable. Maha Marathon is an initiative by Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd to motivate and inspire runners from all walks of life- the sincere professional, elite runners, half marathoners, running enthusiasts, amateur runners, health freaks, families and all those who are inspired to hit the track - for equality, for inspiration, for the thrill to win.

With the theme of #BhaagoBindass, the 6th Season of Maha Marathon was a call to runners to challenge their boundaries and go beyond that on the track! Ruchira Darda, Founder, Lokmat Maha Marathon said, "We are overwhelmed with the response we got for the 'Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon'. I have immense gratitude for the runners and all the people associated with the MahaMarathon, Thane, who made this event a reality. I am looking forward to our next few events in the state and promise to be back in Thane next year with more dhamaal."

The marathon has just got started, with an action-packed season 6. Here's the schedule for you to participate - This story is provided by Lokmat Media Group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Lokmat Media Group)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

