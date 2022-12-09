Pernod Ricard India Leads an Industry-First Initiative – #OneForOurPlanet; Removes Permanent Mono-Cartons from Its Packaging

Accelerating its global commitment towards a sustainable future, the company aims to entirely remove permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Pernod Ricard India (PRI) launches an industry first initiative - #OneForOurPlanet, as it continues its journey towards the removal of permanent mono-cartons from its packaging. With this landmark sustainability initiative, the company is removing 100% permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023, in a phased manner.

#OneForOurPlanet reiterates the company’s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of packaging across each step of its value chain, from grain to glass. It also aims to nudge today’s purpose-driven consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions. Advancing towards a greener tomorrow, with this initiative, Pernod Ricard India strives to generate a holistic impact by reducing carbon emissions every year by 7310 Tonnes, saving 2.5 lakh trees, and reducing waste-to-land fill by 18745 tons. With this initiative, the company aims to reduce cumulative packaging emissions by over 75,000 Tonnes by 2030.

Talking about the initiative, Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “At Pernod Ricard India, we are driven to make a difference to the planet. Expanding our sustainability agenda to create greater impact, this initiative is directed at reducing our carbon footprint across each step of the value chain – from grain to glass. This initiative also brings to light changing consumer sentiments around eco-conscious purchase patterns to drive adoption of the initiative across markets. We envision this initiative to become a larger movement and our stakeholders to turn into advocates by practicing and propagating eco-conscious consumption. We are happy to see some of our industry peers already joining the crusade.” Further, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, added “The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India’s operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their ‘spirits’ and join this initiative that’s another one for our planet.” To ensure adoption of this major environment and industry-first initiative, Pernod Ricard India is steering a conscious consumption movement by sensitizing and educating its customers and consumers. The company will also continue to team with local communities, NGOs, industry peers and customers to pave way for a truly circular economy. For the seamless transition through this journey, the company has also introduced recycled and recyclable neck tags, in several states, that redirect consumers to a micro-site solely created around the initiative #OneForOurPlanet.

Leading change in the industry, #OneForOurPlanet is a significant step in achieving the company’s commitment towards zero-waste-to-landfill contribution. This milestone initiative is in line with the company’s ambitious sustainable packaging strategy, which supports a circular economy and aims to protect and nurture the environment. With a commitment to minimizing waste at every step, the company aims to produce and distribute its products in ways that optimize and help preserve natural resources, reduce carbon footprint, and create water positivity. 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025. The company is investing in technology to maximize the reuse of glass bottles while ensuring quality, with an ambition of using 40% recycled- glass content by 2025. With such programmes, Pernod Ricard India aims to reduce its overall carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. The company has also engaged in water stewardship initiatives through a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recharge approach.

#OneForOurPlanet is aligned to Pernod Ricard’s Global 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap -- ‘Good Times from a Good Place’. The four pillars of its roadmap, which include Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting, address all aspects of its business with clear objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Responsible and Growing For Good Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with accolades including ‘Best Places to Work 2021’ by BW People, Stevie 2021 – Gold for Great Employers and The Economic Times ‘Best Places to Work for Women 2021’. The company has also been certified as 'The Great Place to Work 2021' by the Great Place to Work Institute. With a strong focus on Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard India has over 50% representation of women on the shop floor in their manufacturing sites in the South and East Zone.

Pernod Ricard India also believes in ‘Creating Shared Value’ for the business and local communities in a way that drives transformational growth and development for the country. Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a Section 8 Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PRI, instituted to fulfil its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility near its operations and beyond. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Seen in this photo L-R: Pernod Ricard India's Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Yashika Singh, Vice President- Corporate Affairs and Gagandeep Sethi, Vice President – Manufacturing unveil industry-first initiative #OneForOurPlanet

