The Second Data Dialogue, a Pan-India Data Journalism Training Series by Google News Initiative and DataLEADS was Organized at Jagran Lakecity University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Google News Initiative, in partnership with DataLEADS, organized the Data Dialogue in Bhopal, the second workshop of the pan-India data journalism training series that is being held in 20 cities across India in English and 10 Indian languages beginning December 2022. This was hosted by the Centre for Data and New Media, a collaborative initiative by Jagran Lakecity University and DataLEADS. The series - open for editors, reporters and journalism students - will empower participants to unlock the powerful world of data journalism using the best of tools from Google and beyond so they are able to find, verify and tell engaging stories and connect better with their audience.

The sessions will be led by data journalism experts and trainers from the GNI India Training Network and will focus on four key areas: data sourcing, cleaning, visualization and verification. Jagran Lakecity University's Centre for Data and New Media, an initiative of Jagran Lakecity University and DataLEADS hosted this workshop at Shri Gurudev Gupta Media Production studios of JLU. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Dr Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, who spoke about the need for asking the right questions with data and making sure that analysis was done in the right contexts. The workshop team is being led by Anoushka Dalmia, Data Journalism Trainer, DataLEADS. A large number of Journalists, students, faculty members, and other professionals from central India attended the daylong workshop.

The participants at the University acquired hands-on training on key data tools and approaches, followed by a session on the global data journalism landscape. The Centre for Data and New Media's mission is to critically analyze and help shape developments in new media, data journalism and Information from cross-disciplinary and global perspectives in education, research, practice, and training. It should serve not only as a thinking & education platform but work in an output-driven practice mode too.

