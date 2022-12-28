Fire in chemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; no casualty, traffic affected

A chemical-laden tanker caught fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, disrupting traffic movement on the busy route for a couple of hours, police said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3.30 am in the tanker in Medhvan Khind area, an official from Kasa police station said.

The vehicle's driver and cleaner jumped out to safety, he said. Local fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about two hours, the official said.

The tanker was completely destroyed, the official said, adding it was not yet known which chemical the vehicle was carrying.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, he said.