Left Menu

Global spillovers, financial market, general risks increased, while macroeconomic risks have moderated: RBI survey

The survey also showed respondents' confidence in the Indian financial system further improved with 93.6 per cent of them remaining fairly or highly confident of the stability of the Indian financial system. The 23rd round of the RBI's Systemic Risk Survey was conducted in November 2022 to solicit the perceptions of experts, including market participants and academicians, on major risks faced by the Indian financial system.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 09:38 IST
Global spillovers, financial market, general risks increased, while macroeconomic risks have moderated: RBI survey
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS) showed that global spillovers, financial market and general risks have increased, while macroeconomic risks have moderated. The survey also showed respondents' confidence in the Indian financial system further improved with 93.6 per cent of them remaining fairly or highly confident of the stability of the Indian financial system.

No change is perceived in institutional risks. Monetary tightening in advanced economies, tightening of financial conditions, geopolitical risks, global growth uncertainty and growing risks from private cryptocurrencies and climate change are cited as the major contributors to the rise in the global, financial market and general risks. The majority of the respondents saw further improvement in credit prospects for the Indian economy and remained confident about the stability of the Indian banking sector, according to RBI survey which was released on Thursday. Nearly ninety per cent of the respondents assessed that the prospects of the Indian banking sector are likely to improve or remain unchanged over a one-year horizon.

The 23rd round of the RBI's Systemic Risk Survey was conducted in November 2022 to solicit the perceptions of experts, including market participants and academicians, on major risks faced by the Indian financial system. The survey also captured respondents' perception on risk to financial stability from external sector developments; segments of the Indian financial system -- likely to be impacted by aggressive monetary policy tightening by advanced economies and their views on the likelihood of a global recession in 2023.

More than half of the respondents assessed that the prospects of the Indian banking sector over a one-year horizon have improved. According to the survey, confidence in the stability of the global financial system marginally declined during the last six months. In contrast, confidence in the Indian financial system further improved with 93.6 per cent of the respondents remaining fairly or highly confident of the stability of the Indian financial system.

Whereas, as much as 52.1 per cent of the respondents expected that the Indian economy will be impacted somewhat/to a limited extent from global spillovers. Despite global headwinds posing risks to domestic macro-financial conditions, the impact of external sector developments remained moderate as 53.2 per cent of the respondents perceived it of medium impact, RBI said in the survey.

More than three-fourths of the respondents perceived that the aggressive monetary policy tightening by advanced economies would adversely impact the exchange rate, capital flows, foreign exchange reserves and bond yields. It also added that less than 40 per cent of respondents viewed that banks' profitability and external debt would be adversely impacted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023