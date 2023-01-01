Left Menu

RBI survey for price movements, inflation assessment launched

In the January 2023 round, the survey will be conducted across 19 cities and the inputs will be useful for the monetary policy.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 09:38 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has launched the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) which will provide useful inputs for monetary policy. In the January 2023 round, the survey will be conducted across 19 cities. It aims to capture subjective assessments of price movements and inflation, based on individual consumption baskets.

The RBI statement released on Friday said the survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one-year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The survey will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The agency -- Hansa Research Group, Mumbai -- has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the ventral bank. For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they will be requested to provide their response. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency, can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule. (ANI)

