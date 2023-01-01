Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 10:02 IST
Cop among 2 killed in road accident in Raipur on New Year's Eve
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A constable and another person were killed when their motorbikes hit a truck in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on the New Year's Eve, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place at Nimora under Rakhi police station limits, he said.

Constable Sandeep Tirkey (32), posted at Abhanpur police station here, was heading for duty on Saturday night when his motorcycle rammed into the stationary truck parked on a road.

Around the same time, Dinesh Raksel (30), who was riding another motorbike, lost control over his vehicle following which it also hit the truck, the official said, adding the person died on the spot.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Both the victims hailed from Raipur.

The police seized the truck and launched a search for its driver, the official said.

Apart from some minor cases registered under the Excise Act, no major untoward incident was reported in the state capital on the New Year's Eve, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

