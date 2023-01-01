J-K: Mughal road likely to be closed due to heavy snowfall

The Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, is likely to be closed in winter owing to recent heavy snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

Traffic movement on the road was suspended on Thursday after over three feet of snow accumulation was reported from Pir Ki Gali and its adjoining areas, the officials said.

''The possibility of resuming traffic on the Mughal road after the recent heavy snowfall looks bleak as more snow is expected in the coming days,” Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Khan, told PTI.

“We are waiting for the official communication to finally announce the closure of the road for the winter,” the official said. The road usually remains closed during peak winter every year in view of heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal mountain range.

Khan said the department was able to keep the road open despite heavy snowfall on three occasions between November and December last year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Range Rajouri-Poonch, Aftab Shah, said vehicular movement on Mughal road is only possible up to the Poshana army camp on the road's Poonch side.

“There was heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali mountainous pass, prompting closure of the road as weather conditions did not allow road clearance operation,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)