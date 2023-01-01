Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared -interior ministry spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 11:13 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.
"Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdul Nafi Takor
- Taliban
- Kabul
Advertisement