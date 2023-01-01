Car falls into gorge in Jammu's Kathua, 3 killed

Three employees of a private telecom company were killed and another injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot deep gorge in Kathua district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday near Sewa on Bani-Basohli road when the driver lost control of the car, they said.

Ajay Kumar, Mohan Lal, and Kaku Ram were found dead, while Rajesh Kumar was rescued in an injured condition and taken to hospital, said an officer.

The victims were going from Bani to Kathua, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)