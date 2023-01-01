Left Menu

New Year celebration: 156 people caught for drunk driving in Mumbai

The official said action was also taken against 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet and challans were imposed on 274 people for triple riding on two-wheelers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:17 IST
Mumbai Police caught 156 people for drunk driving and 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet during the New Year celebrations in the city, an official said on Sunday. A large number of police personnel were deployed across the city for the safety of citizens during the celebration and a campaign was conducted from late Saturday night till the wee hours of Sunday to check people violating traffic norms.

Traffic police had put up check points on various roads in the city to keep an eye on those not following road rules, the official said.

The city police caught 156 drunk drivers, while action was also taken against 66 people for rash driving, he said. The official said action was also taken against 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet and challans were imposed on 274 people for triple riding on two-wheelers. The police also took action against 679 drivers for jumping traffic signals and fines were imposed on 3,087 vehicles after being found parked in no-parking areas, he said.

