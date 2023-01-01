Left Menu

Maha: 659 persons booked for drunk driving in Thane between Dec 30-Jan 1

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:54 IST
More than 650 persons were booked for alleged drunk driving between December 30 and Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Thane city as part of a traffic safety drive in the run to the new year, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinaykumar Rathod said 156 people were booked on December 30, a total of 233 on December 31 and 270 between midnight and 6am on January 1.

''Of the 659 persons booked, 457 face charges under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and the rest under section 188 of MV Act, which are related to driving while being intoxicated and abetting such an act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

