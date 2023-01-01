Left Menu

4 from TN returning after New Year party in Goa die in road accident

PTI | Karwar | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:59 IST
4 from TN returning after New Year party in Goa die in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Four people from Tamil Nadu, who were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa, were killed when the car that the group of friends were travelling in collided head on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus on Sunday, police said.

One person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, they added.

According to police, the accident occurred at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Karwar district on National Highway 66.

The police said the government bus was heading from Hubballi to Gokarna when the incident took place. All the four died on the spot while one is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Arun Pandian, Vipul, Mohammad, and Shekaran, police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to Ankola Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023