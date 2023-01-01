Maha: Woman killed, 3 injured in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

A woman was killed and a child and two persons were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday evening, a police official said.

A tempo, autorickshaw and a two-wheeler crashed into each other near Shahapur, leading to the death of a woman and injuries to three persons, including a child, he said.

''The three are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The condition one of them is critical,'' the Shahapur police station official said.

