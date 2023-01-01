Left Menu

10 dead as SUV hits motorcycle, collides with truck in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people were killed after a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle before ramming into a truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

The incident occurred near the Maji Sahab Ki Dhani on Palsana-Khandela road when the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and fatally hit Birbal (50) and his wife Janaki Devi (45) who were on the two-wheeler, police said.

The SUV then collided with an oncoming truck which was carrying a drilling rig machine, leading to the death of eight occupants of the four-wheeler who were going to Ganesh Dham in Khandela, the police said. The deceased were residents of Samod in Chomu town. The accident led to a heavy traffic jam on the road which was cleared by the police.

Khandela Station House Officer Sohan Lal said, ''10 people were killed and several got injured in the accident between an SUV and a truck. The SUV also hit a bike.'' The eight SUV occupants who were killed have been identified as Vijay (27), Poonam (26) and her 1.5-year-old daughter Nikku, Anuaradha (25), Arvind (23), Rekha (23), Ajay (20), Golu (2.5).

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary in Palsana and Khandela, the SHO said.

He said locals rushed the injured to a hospital from where they were referred to Sikar for better treatment. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolence and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said the deaths are unfortunate.

''My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families of the deceased in this difficult hour. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Also, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the road accident,'' Gehlot said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

