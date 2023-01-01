Left Menu

GST collections up 15 pc in December at Rs 149,507 crore

The gross revenue from goods and services tax (GST) rose 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 149,507 crore in December 2022, according to government data released on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:04 IST
GST collections up 15 pc in December at Rs 149,507 crore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gross revenue from goods and services tax (GST) rose 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 149,507 crore in December 2022, according to government data released on Sunday. The government collected Rs 129,780 crore as gross GST revenue in December 2021.

Of the total GST collected in December, CGST was Rs 26,711 crore, SGST was Rs 33,357 crore, IGST was Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods), data revealed. Notably, monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row now.

In November, gross GST revenue collection was Rs 145,867 crore, an increase of 11 per cent over last year's corresponding month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IGST

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023