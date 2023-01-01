GST collections up 15 pc in December at Rs 149,507 crore

The gross revenue from goods and services tax (GST) rose 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 149,507 crore in December 2022, according to government data released on Sunday. The government collected Rs 129,780 crore as gross GST revenue in December 2021.

Of the total GST collected in December, CGST was Rs 26,711 crore, SGST was Rs 33,357 crore, IGST was Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods), data revealed. Notably, monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row now.

In November, gross GST revenue collection was Rs 145,867 crore, an increase of 11 per cent over last year's corresponding month. (ANI)

