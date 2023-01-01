Left Menu

Three die as car hits tractor in UP's Hathras

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:24 IST
Three die as car hits tractor in UP's Hathras
  • Country:
  • India

Three people lost their lives and three others were injured on Sunday evening here when the car which they were travelling in hit a tractor-trolley, police said.

SHO of Mursan police station Yogesh Kumar said that the vehicle, a Bolero, was speeding and coming from Mathura side (on the Mathura-Hathras road), while the tractor-trolley was going towards Mathura. The driver of Bolero lost control over the vehicle, and rammed into the tractor-trolley, Kumar said.

The three passengers died on the spot, while three injured were admitted to the district hospital, he said, adding that two injured persons were sent to Aligarh, while one was sent to Agra.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

In a tweet in Hindi by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives, and has directed the officials for proper treatment of the injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023