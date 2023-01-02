Left Menu

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

The Seaworld theme park is nearby.Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.The Gold Coast region is one of the nations most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:07 IST
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.

The other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state. Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation's most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023