Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt
The Seaworld theme park is nearby.Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.The Gold Coast region is one of the nations most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.
The other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state. Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby.
Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.
The Gold Coast region is one of the nation's most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia bowled out for 218, hold 66-run lead against South Africa
Soccer-Australia FA pledges to "weed out" trouble-makers after violent pitch invasion
Cricket-Starc joins 300 club as Australia on top of South Africa on day two
Australia in ascendancy as wickets tumble in 1st test
Cricket-Australia beat South Africa by six wickets, take 1-0 series lead