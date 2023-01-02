Left Menu

Eighty per cent of Delhi's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025: CM

Eighty per cent of Delhis bus fleet will run on electric by 2025, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the national capital.Sharing a roadmap for procurement of electric buses, he said the government will be buying 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured.We have 300 electric buses now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 12:55 IST
Eighty per cent of Delhi's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025: CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty per cent of Delhi's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the national capital.

Sharing a roadmap for procurement of electric buses, he said the government will be buying 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured.

''We have 300 electric buses now. Delhi has 7,379 buses plying on its roads currently which is the highest number of buses plying on the roads in the last 75 years. New buses were not purchased for many years and we were also questioned over it,'' he said at a ceremony at the Rajghat Depot to flag off 50 electric buses. Out of the 7,379 buses, more than 4,000 are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation and over 3,000 through the DIMTS, he said. Kejriwal also shared that nearly 100 electric feeder buses were being operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. But as it could not run them, the Delhi government is taking over the corporation's bus fleet, he said.

''By 2025, over 10,000 buses will be there on Delhi's roads and 80 per cent of them will be electric. This is a huge step in reducing pollution,'' he said. The chief minister also said the process installing charging points for e-buses at depots is going on and three already have the facility. ''By June this year, the work of electrification of 17 bus depots will be completed and by December, 36 bus depots will be electrified,'' Kejriwal said. The electric buses are equipped with facilities like panic buttons, GPS, cameras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023