13 coaches of Jodhpur-bound express train derail in Rajasthan, 26 injured

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six passengers were injured after 13 coaches of a Jodhpur-bound express train derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district early Monday, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express (12480) on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am.

The injured, two of them seriously hurt, have been admitted at the Bangad Hospital in Pali, the official said.

The railways is operating helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said. Vaishnaw will visit the spot in the evening, the official added.

''Constantly monitoring the unfortunate accident of the Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express. Emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured. Compensation also granted: Rs 1 lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs 25,000 towards minor injuries,'' the railway minister said in a statement. Stranded passengers have been taken to their destinations by buses and alternative train routes, the spokesperson said. The NWR shared a video in which as passenger says, ''Three coaches S3, S4 and S5 were majorly affected. The air-conditioned coaches remained unaffected. We have come to Luni in the same coaches.'' The passenger also said after 15-20 minutes, ambulances and facilities were arranged for the injured. Senior NWR officials are monitoring the situation in the control room in Jaipur, the official said. The helpline numbers issued in the wake of the accident are: For Jodhpur -- 0291- 2654979(1072), 0291- 2654993(1072), 0291- 2624125 and 0291- 2431646 and for Pali Marwar -- 0293- 2250324 and 138 1072

