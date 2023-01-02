Audi sales jump 27.14 pc to 4,187 units in 2022

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday reported a 27.14 per cent rise in its retail sales in India at 4,187 units in 2022.

The company sold 3,293 units in 2021.

Although the supply chain challenges and semiconductor scarcity still hold back the full potential of growth, Audi India said its performance in 2022 was buoyed by a strong product portfolio, a revival in customer sentiment and strong business continuity.

The luxury carmaker also said it has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.7 per cent in most of its models from January 1. Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company's growth in 2022 is higher than the estimated growth of 20-22 per cent of the luxury section in India and the company witnessed sales growth in all the segments it is present.

He said the company's performance in 2022 was despite hitting roadblocks posed by global issues like semiconductor availability and shipment challenges.

Audi India said its sales uptick in 2022 was propelled by its three main launches – Audi Q7, Audi A8 L and Audi Q3. Besides, sedans A4 and A6, SUVs Q5 and Q8, and electric cars e-tron and e-tron Sportback remain volume sellers for the brand, the firm added.

''Not only are the sales numbers growing, but also the pre-owned business -- Audi Approved: plus -- is also growing. It's actually growing more than double the new car sales,'' Dhillon said.

The company has increased the number of Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showrooms to 22 in 2022, up from 14 at the end of 2021, he added.

On the outlook for 2023, he said the company expects another strong performance in 2023 with its full range of products on offer -- SUVs, sedans and electric cars.

''Our portfolio is complete, and our Q range, which was always our strength, is complete. Now, we will also be starting the deliveries of the new Q3 from this month,'' Dhillon said.

Audi India's current product line-up includes sedans A4, A6 and A8 L; SUVs, Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8; sports cars S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8, along with electric offerings e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

