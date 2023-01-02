Sikar SUV-Truck collision death toll reaches 12

The death toll in the Sikar SUV-motorcycle-truck accident rose to 12 on Monday with two more people succumbing to wounds, police said.

Three people are still undergoing treatment, while a few others have been discharged, they said. Of those killed, nine were from Samod of Jaipur district and three from Sundarpura of Sikar district. Seven of the dead were from the same family.

The incident happened Sunday when 14 people in an SUV were on their way to Ganesh Dham in Khandela after visiting the Jeen Mata temple.

According to police, the driver of the SUV lost control near the Maji Sahab Ki Dhani on the Palsana-Khandela road and hit a bike killing three members of a family.

Birbal, 50, his wife Janaki Devi, 45, and their one and half years old granddaughter Mitali, who were on the bike, were killed in the incident.

The three were on their way to a doctor for Mitali's health checkup.

After hitting the bike, the SUV collided with an oncoming truck which was carrying a drilling rig machine, police had said Sunday.

The collision led to the death of nine occupants of the SUV.

''A speeding SUV hit a bike, which got stuck in the four-wheeler and after losing control, the SUV rammed into a truck. Local residents came to help the injured,'' Ganesh Ram, who witnessed the two accidents, said.

The car victims were residents of Samod in Chomu town. The accident led to a heavy traffic jam on the road which was cleared by the police. ''Recommendation for compensation to the aggrieved family members and those of injured has been sent to the state government. The decision is likely to come today,'' Sikar District Collector Amit Yadav said.

Khandela Station House Officer Sohan Lal said, ''12 people were killed and three are still injured... The SUV also hit a bike and killed three people. Post mortem has been conducted.'' The nine dead from the SUV were identified as Vijay, 27, his wife Radha Devi, 23, Vijay's brother Ajay, 20, their sister Rekha, 23, Anuradha, 25, her two and half years old son Golu, Poonam, 26, her one and half years old daughter Nikku, and a 26-year-old Arvind. Arvind's uncle Manish Pingolia said he was the only brother of three sisters and was about to marry in May this year.

Ajay's other brother Babulal – who was not with them when the accident happened – said that Ajay and Vijay had jointly purchased the SUV as their scrap business was doing well and had driven the car to the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)