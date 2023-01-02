Left Menu

Sharjah-bound flight grounded after bird-hit

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:35 IST
Sharjah-bound flight grounded after bird-hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The take-off of a Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight from the international airport here was aborted after the aircraft was hit by two eagles on Monday, airport sources said.

The flight carrying 164 passengers was starting on the runway for take-off at 7 AM, when the eagles hit the engine on the left side, resulting in stoppage of the flight, airport sources said.

After all the passengers were disembarked, technicians checked the damage caused by the birds, one of which died after hitting the blade, the sources added.

The sources said the aircraft would take off once the technicians fix the problem. Some of the passengers were accommodated in hotels and those in the city went to their homes, the sources said.

The airline's spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

