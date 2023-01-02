Left Menu

Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects

In this context, development of coal transportation that is cost efficient, fast and environmentally friendly is important.The government has prepared an integrated approach for eliminating road transportation of coal in mines and has taken steps to upgrade mechanised coal transportation and loading system under FMC projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:04 IST
Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Monday said an additional 19 first mile connectivity projects of state-owned CIL and SCCL will be implemented by 2026-27.

First mile connectivity refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

''The Ministry of Coal will be taking up additional 19 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects for Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with a capacity of 330 million tonnes (MT) and these projects will be implemented by FY26-27,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has already undertaken 55 first mile connectivity projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. Out these 55 projects, eight having a capacity of 95.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) have been commissioned and the remaining will be commissioned by FY25.

To ensure efficient and environment-friendly coal evacuation, the government is working on the development of the National Coal Logistic Plan, including first mile connectivity through railway sidings near coal mines and strengthening of rail network in coalfields.

The coal ministry has set a target to produce 1.31 billion tonnes (BT) of coal by FY'25 and 1.5 BT in FY'30. In this context, development of coal transportation that is cost efficient, fast and environmentally friendly is important.

The government has prepared an integrated approach for eliminating road transportation of coal in mines and has taken steps to upgrade mechanised coal transportation and loading system under FMC projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023