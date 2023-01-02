Left Menu

Strike over pay paralyses transport in Tunisian capital

The strike in Tunis highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy while President Kais Saied's government contends with its worst financial crisis. "The financial situation in the company is really difficult," said Transtu spokesperson Hayat Chamtouri.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:32 IST
Strike over pay paralyses transport in Tunisian capital
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Metro and bus traffic in Tunisia's capital ground to a halt on Monday after employees of state transport company Transtu held a strike over delays in payment of wages and bonuses. The strike in Tunis highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy while President Kais Saied's government contends with its worst financial crisis.

"The financial situation in the company is really difficult," said Transtu spokesperson Hayat Chamtouri. The industrial action is a show of strength for the powerful UGTT union, which has pledged to hold a series of protests.

The union, with 1 million members, has approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26 to protest against what it called "the government's marginalisation of public companies". Hundreds of Transtu workers staged a protest in Kasbah Square, near the Prime Minister's office, demanding payment of money they are owed by the company.

They raised slogans such as "we want our rights ... we don't ask for an advantage". Monday's strike is open-ended and will continue until the workers' demands are met, said UGTT official Wajih Zidi, adding that some employees have been left unable to pay their debts.

The travel chaos provoked an angry response from some among the thousands of people struggling to move around the capital. "Today we do not find milk, oil, sugar or coffee. Also now we do not find buses that take us to work. Tunisia has become an unbearable hell," said Nejia, a woman waiting at a bus station.

In the poor Intilaka neighbourhood, people blocked roads to protest against the strike. Tunisia is seeking a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms including spending cuts, the restructuring of public companies and reductions to energy and food subsidies.

Economy minister Samir Saeed last month said that Tunisia will face a difficult year, with inflation set to climb above 10%. The strike will increase pressure on the government of President Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup. ($1 = 3.1136 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023