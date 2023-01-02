Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.31 crore in IDBI Bank loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets having market value of Rs 20.31 crore belonging to accused Mada Subrahmanyam, Mada Srinivasa Rao, Ganduri Mallikharjuna Rao, Eluri Prasada Rao, their family members and firms under the money laundering act in connection to the case of fraudulent loans obtained from IDBI Bank, Guntur branch.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:09 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.31 crore in IDBI Bank loan fraud case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets having market value of Rs 20.31 crore belonging to accused Mada Subrahmanyam, Mada Srinivasa Rao, Ganduri Mallikharjuna Rao, Eluri Prasada Rao, their family members and firms under the money laundering act in connection to the case of fraudulent loans obtained from IDBI Bank, Guntur branch. The investigation was initiated under on the basis of 4 FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Branch, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad against these individuals and others for fraudulently availing Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans from IDBI Bank for fish farming.

Investigations revealed that four aggregators -- Mada Subrahmanyam, Mada Srinivasa Rao, Ganduri Mallikharjuna Rao, and Eluri Prasada Rao conspired with Chandra Sekhar Harish Chennappagari, the then manager of IDBI Bank, Guntur branch and in furtherance of the conspiracy, the said aggregators fraudulently availed Kisan Credit Card loans totaling to Rs 57.10 crore from IDBI Bank for fish farming in the names of 247 borrowers who were their family members, employees and persons known to them by giving their properties as collateral securities and misappropriated the loans sanctioned to the borrowers. The probe also revealed that part of the proceeds of the crime -- loan amounts sanctioned to the borrowers was utilised by the aforesaid aggregators for purchasing several immovable properties in their names and in the names of other persons known to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023