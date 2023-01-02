Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:14 IST
Negative Covid report must even for flyers to India transiting through China, 5 other nations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A negative Covid report is a must for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport, the Union Health Ministry said Monday.

In a letter to states on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in the context of the evolving trajectory of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, the guidelines were revised and came into effect from January 1.

A negative Covid report from the RT-PCR test is a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from the first day of 2023. The test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure.

''This will also apply to transiting passengers through the countries (mentioned) irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport,'' Bhushan said in the letter.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Air Suvidha Portal has to be made operational for passengers on all international flights from these countries, with a provision to allow international travellers arriving in India to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as a self-declaration form on this portal.

''This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023,'' the letter said, adding the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 per cent of travellers irrespective of the port of departure shall continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

