Left Menu

8 killed in road accident in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:05 IST
8 killed in road accident in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Eight people, including women and children, were killed and four others injured on Monday in a road accident in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

According to the rescue authority, 1122 KPK, the fatal accident occurred on the Indus Highway when a dumper truck collided with a van near Tehsil Darra Adam Khel, Kohat tunnel, some 40 km west of Peshawar.

Eight people were killed and four others injured, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The injured were shifted to Kohat district hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Mehmud Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the fatal accident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers. PTY AYZ RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023