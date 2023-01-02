Left Menu

50 electric buses launched in Delhi under FAME India Phase II scheme

As many as 50 electric buses were launched in Delhi with support under the FAME India Phase II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:42 IST
50 electric buses launched in Delhi under FAME India Phase II scheme
Image: Twitter/Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 50 electric buses were launched in Delhi with support under the FAME India Phase II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, informed the government on Monday. In 2019, the government approved Rs 10,000 crore for a period of three years. Out of total budgetary support, about 86 percent of the fund has been allocated for incentives so as to create demand for electric vehicles.

Union minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said the government placed orders for 3,538 electric buses. Out of those, a total of 1,716 buses have been deployed so far. Pandey stated that for the Union Territory of Delhi 400 Electric Buses -- 300 to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for intra-city operations and 100 to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for last Mile connectivity -- were sanctioned in August 2019.

"The supply orders were to be placed by 15th January 2020. DMRC issued a supply order in December 2019 to the successful Bidders whereas Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) could only issue a supply order in March 2021. To facilitate DTC, MHI extended the last date of the supply order by DTC 31st March 2021, as a special case for providing a pollution-free world-class transit system to Delhi," according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. With the launch of the 50 buses today, the commitment to providing 300 electric buses to DTC has been fulfilled, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023