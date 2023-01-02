Couple killed, 6 injured as their car crashes into wall in MP's Guna

A couple was killed and six others injured, two of them critically, when a car crashed into a wall in Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

Jaswant Lodha (48) and his wife Gayatri Bai (39) died instantly in the accident that took place in Dongar village, some 22 kilometres from the district headquarters, Vijaypur police station in charge Rakesh Gupta said.

''Two critically injured persons are being treated in a private hospital, while four others are admitted in the district hospital. All of them were returning from Khurai village to their home in Pagara,'' he said.

