U.S. FAA slows air traffic over Florida due to computer problem

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it had slowed flight volume over Florida as it worked to resolve a problem with an air traffic computer system. The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details.

The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details. The issue emerged after a massive winter storm snarled air travel during the Christmas holiday season, crippling operations at low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines. (reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Howard Goller and David Gregorio)

