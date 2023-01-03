Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 3

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 06:35 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Cash boost to low-income UK households to stretch at least 12 months - Wave of strikes to bring more chaos to Britain's railways

- UK economists' survey: 'miserable' year ahead for households - UK faces worst and longest recession in G7, say economists

Overview - Millions of low-income households in Britain will receive payments totalling up to 1,350 pounds ($1,626.62) spread over at least 12 months, the government announced on Tuesday.

- Britain's train passengers face another week of chaos on railways as the series of bitter and long-running industrial disputes drags into the new year and looks set to disrupt the return to work after the Christmas holidays. - UK households face a "miserable" 2023, according to a majority of leading economists, who forecast that the country will experience a recession.

- UK will face one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries in the G7 in the coming year, economists say. ($1 = 0.8299 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023