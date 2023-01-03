PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Cash boost to low-income UK households to stretch at least 12 months - Wave of strikes to bring more chaos to Britain's railways

- UK economists' survey: 'miserable' year ahead for households - UK faces worst and longest recession in G7, say economists

Overview - Millions of low-income households in Britain will receive payments totalling up to 1,350 pounds ($1,626.62) spread over at least 12 months, the government announced on Tuesday.

- Britain's train passengers face another week of chaos on railways as the series of bitter and long-running industrial disputes drags into the new year and looks set to disrupt the return to work after the Christmas holidays. - UK households face a "miserable" 2023, according to a majority of leading economists, who forecast that the country will experience a recession.

- UK will face one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries in the G7 in the coming year, economists say. ($1 = 0.8299 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

