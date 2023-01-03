Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises sellers on Rs 9,500 Crore acquisition by Advent

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (Suven Pharmaceuticals) in relation to the acquisition of Suven Pharmaceuticals by global private equity firm Advent, for an aggregate amount of Rs 9,500 crore (approx.) through a share purchase agreement for c. 51 per cent followed by an open offer for 26 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 10:56 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (Suven Pharmaceuticals) in relation to the acquisition of Suven Pharmaceuticals by global private equity firm Advent, for an aggregate amount of Rs 9,500 crore (approx.) through a share purchase agreement for c. 51 per cent followed by an open offer for 26 per cent. The General Corporate and Competition Law Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel for promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals on the transaction. The scope of work included undertaking vendor due diligence exercise, carrying out drafting, negotiations, review and finalisation of the share purchase agreement and ancillary agreements. The transaction team was led by Shishir Vayttaden, Partner; with support from Reeti Agarwal, Associate; Raksha Raina, Associate; Kashish Mahajan, Associate; Saumya Sharma, Associate; and Tawishi Beria, Associate. Bhargav Joshi, Partner assisted with the due diligence exercise. The Real Estate team was led by Namrata Kolar, Partner (Co-head-Real Estate); with support from Jaideep Kodali, Principal Associate. Pharma and Life Sciences team was led by Biplab Lenin, Partner; with support from Kartik Jain, Senior Associate. Avaantika Kakkar, Partner (Head-Competition Law); advised on the competition law related aspects of the transaction. As a part of the Transaction, Advent, has agreed to buy out a majority in Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited from our clients. Advent will also make an open offer to acquire 26 per cent shares from public shareholders. Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Barclays (acted as banker for the sellers). The transaction was signed on December 26, 2022.

