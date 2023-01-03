China calls entry restrictions targetting its travellers unreasonable
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:07 IST
Some countries' COVID-19 entry restrictions targetting China lack scientific basis and are unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign minsitry said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
Mao Ning said that we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly.
