China calls entry restrictions targetting its travellers unreasonable

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:07 IST
Mao Ning Image Credit: Wikipedia
Some countries' COVID-19 entry restrictions targetting China lack scientific basis and are unreasonable, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign minsitry said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.

Mao Ning said that we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

