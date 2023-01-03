Left Menu

L&T Construction wins orders from Madhya Pradesh for its water and effluent treatment biz

The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cumecs of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process, according to the statement. The modern automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round the clock supply of water during the rabi season.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:32 IST
L&T Construction wins orders from Madhya Pradesh for its water and effluent treatment biz
Representational image (Photo/lntecc.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water and effluent treatment business of Larsen and Toubro Construction has bagged repeat orders from the government of Madhya Pradesh to execute two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000 hectares of land covering more than five hundred villages of Dewas and Dhar districts in Madhya Pradesh on a turnkey basis. The construction giant on Tuesday said the scope included survey, design, engineering, procurement, construction of pump houses, laying of rising and gravity mains, distribution network and SCADA for controlling and regulating the entire system. SCADA systems are used to monitor and control a plant or equipment in industries such as telecommunications, water and waste control and energy.

The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cumecs of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process, according to the company's statement. The modern automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round-the-clock water supply during the rabi season. According to the statement from L and T, the project is a major order, which has an estimated cost between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023