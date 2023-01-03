Left Menu

NTPC's energy generation registers over 16% growth in Apr-Dec

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, an increase of 16.1 per cent, against the output during the corresponding period the previous year.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:05 IST
NTPC's energy generation registers over 16% growth in Apr-Dec
Representational image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest power generating company NTPC recorded a generation of 295.4 billion units (BU) during April-December 2022, registering an 11.6 per cent growth over energy production during the corresponding period the previous year. On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, an increase of 16.1 per cent, against the output during the corresponding period the previous year. Billion units equals to terrawatt hour (TWh), according to a statement from the ministry of power. Recently, the company said it had crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.

The coal plants registered a plant load factor (PLF) of 73.7 per cent for nine-month period in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) compared to 68.5 per cent in FY22 for the same period, the power giant said, adding that the stellar performance of NTPC was a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and NTPC systems. NTPC said it had portrayed a phenomenal growth in captive coal production by achieving 14.6 million tonne (mt) of production, registering a 51 per cent growth, against the production in the previous year for the same period.

NTPC group installed capacity is 70,824 megawatt (mw). The headquarters of the energy giant is situated at New Delhi. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to state electricity boards in India. The body also undertakes consultancy and turnkey project contracts that involve engineering, project management, construction management, and operation and management of power plants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023