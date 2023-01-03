CBI files chargesheet against two, including former FCI official, over alleged anomalies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a former deputy general manager (Region) of the Food Corporation of India, Guwahati, and a proprietor of a private company based at Gossaigaon in Assam's Kokrajhar, in connection to alleged anomalies in awarding foodgrain contracts. A case was registered on October 28, 2021, against the former FCI official Bhaskaran Devanand and others, including Gossaigaon's Sagar Basumatary, on the allegations that there were anomalies in awarding of contracts for the transportation of foodgrains and manipulation in sanctioning transportation bills, which showed undue favour to a private contractor.

An alleged loss of about over Rs 55 lakh was caused to the government exchequer, the CBI said on Tuesday. CBI earlier conducted searches at the premises of the accused, wherein documents pertaining to transport contracts of FCI, handwritten transcripts of records of expenditures/payments made and details of bank passbook, cheque books containing record slips were recovered from the residence of the said proprietor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)