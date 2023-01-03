Hi-Tech Pipes begins commercial production of colour coating line in Sikandrabad

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd on Tuesday announced the start of commercial production of a colour coating line at its plant in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The capacity of the new line is 50,000 tonne per annum, the steel pipes maker said in a statement.

The product finds application in segments like railways, airports, warehouses, industrial and residential roofing, metros etc, it added.

''Commercial production of the colour coating line started on January 1, 2023,'' its CEO Ashish Bansal said.

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates integrated manufacturing facilities at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Sanand in Gujarat and Hindupur in Karnataka.

Besides steel pipes, the company also produces hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils and strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products.

The company has also registered record sales volumes of 91,232 thousand tonnes in the December quarter, a growth of 40 per cent over 65,088 thousand tonnes a year ago.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 859.70 apiece, up 0.33 per cent from its previous close on BSE.

